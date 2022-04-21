PAID Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $395,743.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $395,743.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.78 or 0.07354432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00220677 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034208 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

