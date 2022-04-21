ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.52 Million

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $3,142.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

