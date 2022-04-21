Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.82

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and traded as high as $38.58. Pershing Square shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 21,124 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

