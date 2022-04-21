Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $9,883.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,959.16 or 0.04800224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00104168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

