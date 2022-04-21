Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 552 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 4,879,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,291. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

