Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 419,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,882,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.88.

FLT stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.69. 647,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

