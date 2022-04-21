Principal Street Partners LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.16. 1,343,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $156.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.85 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.