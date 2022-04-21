Principal Street Partners LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

AMT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.75. 1,710,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

