Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 6,673,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

