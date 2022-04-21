Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $118.13. 1,977,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,157. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.48.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.