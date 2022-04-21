ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,593,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,691,990. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

