QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 329.60 ($4.29). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 328.40 ($4.27), with a volume of 1,669,598 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.36) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.01.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

