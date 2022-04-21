Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 36,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 181,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$309.99 million and a PE ratio of -30.67.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$47,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,675,768 shares in the company, valued at C$6,360,004.17.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

