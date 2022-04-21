Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.21

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $17.45. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

