Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.66 billion. Raymond James reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year sales of $10.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 270.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,288. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

