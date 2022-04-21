Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.25

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.25 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.50), with a volume of 384,581 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of £69.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.13.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.