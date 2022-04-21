Refereum (RFR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Refereum (RFR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $63.92 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Refereum

RFR is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

