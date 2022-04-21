Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $805,053.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.62 or 0.00087138 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $742.15 million and approximately $805,053.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000851 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.