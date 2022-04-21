Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 41,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 92,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 511,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

