Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SES. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.67. 1,165,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.57.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

