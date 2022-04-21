Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.46

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and traded as low as $21.53. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 113,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.