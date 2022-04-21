Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,125.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $44.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.00. 5,920,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $650.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,087.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $472.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

