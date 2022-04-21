Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.75

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and traded as low as $124.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $125.37, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

