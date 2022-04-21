Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 155,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,047. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

