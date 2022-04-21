SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.68 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $141.80 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00104391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 988,957,760 coins and its circulating supply is 965,860,391 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.