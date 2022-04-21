Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.40. Approximately 231,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 244,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.38.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.63.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (TSE:SGR.UN)
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
