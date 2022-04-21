Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.89

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and traded as low as $40.87. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 69,786 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.767 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

