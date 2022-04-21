SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 4.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,898,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,237,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,717,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

