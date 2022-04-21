Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $377,823.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.38 or 0.07370674 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,587.81 or 1.00007317 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00035474 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.