Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 616,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,255. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

