SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34, RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SIVB traded down $14.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.13. 498,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,017,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

