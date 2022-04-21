Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.27

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.27 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.20). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 612,812 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

