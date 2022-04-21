Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 2,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

