Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

