Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 8,198 shares.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.84.
About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Devices (TAYD)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.