Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.55. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 8,198 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

