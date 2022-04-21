Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.22

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.22 and traded as low as C$29.70. Tecsys shares last traded at C$29.82, with a volume of 135,659 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.50 million and a PE ratio of 103.31.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

