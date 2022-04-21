TenUp 1-Day Volume Tops $132,403.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $132,403.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00019173 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,527,111 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.