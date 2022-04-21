Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 721,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,987. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

