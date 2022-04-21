Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $27.87 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,207 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 406,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,046. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.58) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.04) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Ryanair Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.