The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.32.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 18,277,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

