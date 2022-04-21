The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

