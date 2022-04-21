Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Titan International reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 255,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,080. The company has a market capitalization of $920.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.55. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

