TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $673,594.63

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. TokenPay has a market cap of $673,594.63 and approximately $60,274.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,554.98 or 1.00094366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

