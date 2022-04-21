Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.15. 1,092,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

