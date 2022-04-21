TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.59 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TrueFi has a total market cap of $104.69 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

