Unicly Chris McCann Collection One Day Volume Reaches $1,109.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market capitalization of $87,142.93 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.49 or 0.07372119 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,321.73 or 0.99767460 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00035331 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

