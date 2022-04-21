Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Shares of Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 3600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.50.

In other Unisync news, Director Douglas Francis Good Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,870.08.

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

