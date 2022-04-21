United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $75,385,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

UPS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

