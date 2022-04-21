Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Shares of MTN traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

