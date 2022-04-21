Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $109.49

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.49 and last traded at $109.83, with a volume of 8458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after buying an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

